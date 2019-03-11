Bruce Pearl Talks Auburn's Big Win Over Tennessee And The SEC Tournament
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl joins Outkick the Coverage coming off a big win over the Tennessee Volunteers. Pearl discussed the importance of seeding for the SEC and NCAA Tournaments and the talent in the SEC. He shares his thoughts on his time at Auburn and if he ever doubted himself when the team struggled in the first three years of his tenure. And he talks the importance of the three pointer and how the rules of the game change how a team plays.