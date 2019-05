Kurt Warner Says Russell Wilson is Not a Top 5 Quarterback

Listen to Colin Cowherd comment on Kurt Warner recently doing a television segment where he left Russell Wilson off his Top 5 NFL Quarterback rankings behind.

1. Tom Brady

2. Drew Brees

3. Patrick Mahomes

4. Aaron Rodgers

5. Ben Roethlisberger

Check out the video below as Colin creates his own three-tier ranking system, putting together a list of 17 quarterbacks separated by Tier 1: The 7 best QB’s in the league, Tier 2: the QB’s who can get you a W every single week, and the Tier 3 guys are who ready to take the next step to become perennial Pro Bowlers.