The Indiana Pacers Feel Like A Team of Destiny

Jason Smith: "We just watched the Pacers beat the Thunder in a game in which the Pacers didn't do their best things really well, which is hit threes and get superstar games from their star players, but it didn't matter. They were still able to win...they seem like a team of destiny."

Mike Harmon: "It has been a magical run. No question about it in terms of balance and definition...they are there at the end and they're all fresh because everybody contributes. They are just hungrier, the overlooked players are always hungrier, and this is a perfect moment in time where the Pacers have all of these players at one time."

Jason Smith & Mike Harmon discuss how the Indiana Pacers are starting to feel like a team of destiny as they take a 2-1 lead over the OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals.